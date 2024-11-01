Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,796,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,909,000 after acquiring an additional 242,271 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,556,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,939,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $370.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $186.24 and a one year high of $406.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

