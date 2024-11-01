Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Price

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,090.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $843.03. 668,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,671. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $783.57 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,065.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,039.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

