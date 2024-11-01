Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stephens from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.6 %

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 599,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,254. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,226.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,226.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,597.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,554. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,092,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,875,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 239.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 794,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after buying an additional 560,138 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.5% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 691,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after buying an additional 71,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 427,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

