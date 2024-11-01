Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $65.91 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 85.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The company had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $347,923.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $173,800.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.