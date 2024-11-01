Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 10,567 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $126,909.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,843,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,135,883.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,500 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $18,135.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $69,255.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,768 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $142,628.16.

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,078 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $146,023.02.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,537 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $261,028.44.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,200 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $62,036.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $12.62.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $504,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.