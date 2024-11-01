Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 10,567 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $126,909.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,843,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,135,883.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,500 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $18,135.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $69,255.00.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,768 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $142,628.16.
- On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,078 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $146,023.02.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,537 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $261,028.44.
- On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,200 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $62,036.00.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $12.62.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $504,000.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Chip Stocks Expected to See Accelerating Sales Growth
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Super Micro Computer: Where Does it Go From Here?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.