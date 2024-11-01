Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 130.26% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 337.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 66.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.