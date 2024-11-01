SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, reports. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

SMHI opened at $6.80 on Friday. SEACOR Marine has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMHI. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1,809.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 477,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 452,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

