Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Buys 2,904 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $20,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,512,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,292,000 after purchasing an additional 84,443 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 807,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after purchasing an additional 117,423 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 688,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.74. 40,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,106. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.91.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.