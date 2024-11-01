Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Buys 2,904 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $20,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,512,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,292,000 after purchasing an additional 84,443 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 807,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after purchasing an additional 117,423 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 688,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.74. 40,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,106. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.91.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
