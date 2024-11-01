Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Invests $289,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 133.0% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 208.0% in the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 164,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $154.84 and a 1-year high of $201.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

