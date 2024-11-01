Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s Why

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 1,275,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,771,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

SERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 728.80% and a negative net margin of 2,155.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the third quarter worth $80,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Serve Robotics in the second quarter worth $110,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the second quarter valued at $407,000.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

