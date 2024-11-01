Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for approximately 0.2% of Caas Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 40.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

