Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 652 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 50,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $51.90. 3,217,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

