Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 815 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 937,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in STAG Industrial by 6.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 52,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STAG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. 163,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.99 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

