Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 951 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. 3,488,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,744,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

