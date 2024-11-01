Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.57. 1,186,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.91 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.09 and its 200 day moving average is $148.03.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

