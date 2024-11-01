Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases 935 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.3% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,512,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,598,000 after buying an additional 167,836 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,613 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,442 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,138,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,244,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 202.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,471,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,505 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SPTL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. 1,389,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,033. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $29.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

