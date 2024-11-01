Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 426 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.63, for a total value of C$47,130.08.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,142 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.85, for a total value of C$472,306.23.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 440 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.06, for a total value of C$43,145.49.

On Monday, August 26th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,319 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.63, for a total transaction of C$251,027.59.

Shopify Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE SHOP opened at C$108.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$105.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$94.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of C$63.16 and a 12 month high of C$123.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

