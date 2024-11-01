Short Interest in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Declines By 8.3%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,600 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,422 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $25,103.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,988.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,508 shares of company stock worth $38,991. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 85,757 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 24.0% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 869,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 74.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 99.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 130,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 56,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,036. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $164.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

