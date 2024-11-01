Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Declines By 7.9%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ASMB opened at $16.81 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,251,387.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth $6,421,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

See Also

