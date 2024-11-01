Short Interest in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Increases By 8.5%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 263,200 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Aterian Stock Performance

Shares of ATER stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. Aterian had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aterian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian

In other Aterian news, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $31,697.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,975.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Arturo Rodriguez sold 10,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $31,697.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,975.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Kurtz sold 8,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $25,726.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,015 shares of company stock worth $150,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 39.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.