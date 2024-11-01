Short Interest in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Increases By 8.5%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 263,200 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Aterian Stock Performance
Shares of ATER stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. Aterian had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aterian by 39.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.
