Short Interest in Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Decreases By 5.6%

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,800 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 1,085,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,248.0 days.
Avolta Price Performance
DFRYF stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. Avolta has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $42.35.
About Avolta
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avolta
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Starbucks Stock Primed for Growth Under New CEO Niccol’s Vision
Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.