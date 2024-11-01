Short Interest in Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Decreases By 5.6%

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,800 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 1,085,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,248.0 days.

Avolta Price Performance

DFRYF stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. Avolta has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $42.35.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

