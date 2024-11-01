Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Expands By 7.5%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.4 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPF opened at $5.72 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

