Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Expands By 7.5%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 95,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.4 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPF opened at $5.72 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
