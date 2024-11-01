Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Rises By 6.8%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bleuacacia Price Performance

NASDAQ BLEU opened at $11.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. bleuacacia has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 million, a PE ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 0.02.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

