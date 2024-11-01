Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Grows By 8.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CHS Stock Performance

CHSCL opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.

Institutional Trading of CHS

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.