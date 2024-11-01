Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Grows By 8.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CHS Stock Performance
CHSCL opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $26.63.
CHS Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%.
Institutional Trading of CHS
CHS Company Profile
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
