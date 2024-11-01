Short Interest in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Rises By 6.9%

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,600 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 852,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Tidjane Thiam sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,212.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 924,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tidjane Thiam sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,212.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,721,540 shares of company stock worth $3,762,066. Corporate insiders own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Complete Solaria stock. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its holdings in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190,604 shares during the period. Complete Solaria comprises approximately 0.2% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned 10.05% of Complete Solaria worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Complete Solaria Trading Up 3.3 %

CSLR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 261,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,478. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Complete Solaria has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Complete Solaria will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Complete Solaria in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

