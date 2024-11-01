Short Interest in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Declines By 7.7%

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $329.13. 153,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,569. Cummins has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $340.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.55 and a 200 day moving average of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.55.

Get Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.