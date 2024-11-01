Short Interest in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Grows By 12.9%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 211,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
GGLL traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $39.11. 1,713,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,921. The company has a market cap of $150.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
