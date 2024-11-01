Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Decreases By 7.7%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,900 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

DXPE stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 92,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $774.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $445.56 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $106,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 617,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,850,098.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 39.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

