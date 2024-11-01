Short Interest in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Declines By 9.1%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.04. 53,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $96.01.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.33 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $834,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,323,526.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $834,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,323,526.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $55,097.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,675.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,074 shares of company stock worth $6,546,277. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 83.8% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

