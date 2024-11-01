Short Interest in Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) Decreases By 6.1%

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 335,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Envirotech Vehicles Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVTV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 7,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,286. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. Envirotech Vehicles has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.76.

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 63.54% and a negative net margin of 789.13%.

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

