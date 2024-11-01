Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT) Increases By 13.1%

Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,600 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 226,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Euronav Stock Performance

CMBT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 65,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.08. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Euronav had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 112.38%. The business had revenue of $233.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

