Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Grows By 7.8%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Fulton Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FULTP opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $21.22.
Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fulton Financial Company Profile
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fulton Financial
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Chip Stocks Expected to See Accelerating Sales Growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Super Micro Computer: Where Does it Go From Here?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.