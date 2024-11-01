Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Grows By 7.8%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULTP opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $21.22.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fulton Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:FULTP Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.