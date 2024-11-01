Short Interest in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Decreases By 5.2%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 8,790,000 shares. Currently, 26.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 799,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of Guess? stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 164,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $886.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. Guess? has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the first quarter worth $60,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth $160,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Guess? by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

