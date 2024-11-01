Short Interest in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Expands By 6.2%

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,946,000 after purchasing an additional 490,718 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,789,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,609.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,520,000 after buying an additional 1,253,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 929,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOMB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 198,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,045. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

