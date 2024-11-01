Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Expands By 9.5%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 472,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE IHG traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.47. The company had a trading volume of 103,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.49. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.25.
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.63%.
Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IHG
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InterContinental Hotels Group
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.