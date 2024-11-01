Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declines By 6.2%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,740,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 29,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 571.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth $68,000.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

