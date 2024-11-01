Short Interest in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Increases By 12.9%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,060,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 39,910,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,792,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,799,129. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.