Short Interest in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Decreases By 8.1%

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,600 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 621,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,797,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,776,367.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 80,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,797,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,776,367.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $5,865,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,878,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,814,274.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,967,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 54.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in St. Joe by 14.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in St. Joe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Price Performance

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Shares of JOE stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,428. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

