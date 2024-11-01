Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Grows By 8.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 323,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of DGRW stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 506,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,147. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $61.97 and a one year high of $84.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRW. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $733,000.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.