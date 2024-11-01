Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Grows By 8.9%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 323,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of DGRW stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 506,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,147. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $61.97 and a one year high of $84.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th.
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
