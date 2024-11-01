Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 136000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

