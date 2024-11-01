Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $403.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $85,814.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,729.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 657,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

