Silver Coast Investments LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Silver Coast Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $9,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,847,000 after buying an additional 219,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.44. 236,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,068. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.