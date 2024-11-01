Silver Coast Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

NASDAQ:VTHR traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.96. 1,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,652. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $189.23 and a 12-month high of $259.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

