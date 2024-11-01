Silver Coast Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $724,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VDE stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,429. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

