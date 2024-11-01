SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

SM stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.28. 3,378,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SM. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on SM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

