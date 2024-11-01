Solidarity Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.5% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $289.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.99 and a 12 month high of $296.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.07.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

