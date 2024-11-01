Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SFBC stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.68. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $41,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,030. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.