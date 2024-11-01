SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $26,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $417.69 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $327.84 and a 1-year high of $433.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

