SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 4.4% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $60.63.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

