Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock opened at $128.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Melius Research started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $104,625.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,513.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kristen E. Blum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $104,625.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,513.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,543 shares of company stock worth $5,751,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

